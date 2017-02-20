The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has insisted that it has paid over $78,000 to clear outstanding allowances owed Ghanaian students on government scholarships in China.

This is despite Ghanaian Government Scholarship Students in China saying they have not received their stipends over the past 12 months.

The students, numbering about 20, in a statement copied to Citi News said they have been left demoralized as the financial constraints threatened their academic work and possible graduation with their means of livelihood being at the mercy of friends.

In a Citi News interview however, the Director of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Fuseini Lansah, said he was surprised by the developments; but added that his office could not be blamed for the delays in payment.

He explained that “during the first week of January, we called the bank of Ghana to transfer $78, 000 to cater for three months stipend for regular students, and the 9-month stipend for year-aboard Chinese language students. We have asked the mission to explain because we requested them to confirm receipt of the money and then give us expenditure returns after disbursement; but other missions have confirmed collecting the money.”

“This thing about China came as a surprise. Sometimes it takes time for the money to reach them. So we have asked the mission to give as a clear situation” he added.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana