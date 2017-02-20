Ahead of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first State of the Nation address tomorrow [Tuesday], the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants a clear outline of the campaign promises the New Patriotic Party government will be able to deliver on.

The Deputy Secretary General of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, believes assurances from the president are in order because it has doubts over the capability of government to fulfil some of these promises.

Koku Anyidoho, speaking to Citi News, about his party’s expectations also said the President would be expected to outline a clear roadmap of development for Ghana.

“Having worked with President Mills when he delivered his first State of the Nation address, I know that there is a lot of expectation. The nation is going to sit expecting President Akufo-Addo to deliver… to speak cogently with regards to his road map and how intends to roll out his change agenda.”

“We’ve come to realise that a lot of the promises they made were campaign platform promises and they are already dithering on the promises that they made but we expect that the president maybe will allay our fears and tell us that our appointees don’t know what they are talking about saying; I am the president, I knew what I was talking about when I was campaigning so this is my agenda.”

Nana Addo must commit to implementing FCUBE

Meanwhile, the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) also want President Akufo-Addo to commit to implementing essential constitutional provisions on education.

The PPP’s Policy Advisor, Kofi Asamoah Siaw said, “other presidents have neglected the implementation of important aspects of our constitution and we in the PPP are passionate about compulsory universal basic education so we want to hear the president speak to that and how he will elevate the constitutional provision above the NPP manifesto content and not just do free SHS but do compulsory universal basic education which is the one that the constitution enjoins the president to implement.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmoline.com/Ghana