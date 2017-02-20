Government’s task force mandated to retrieve state assets owned unlawfully, may have goofed when it wrongfully confiscated the personal vehicle of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Alex Adomako Mensah.

He expressed his anger with the task-force which claimed that his Toyota V8 Land Cruiser was one of the supposed missing government vehicles.

But Mr. Adomako Mensah, who was out of Accra when the seizure occurred, said the task-force later cleared him of any wrong-doing and apologized, asking him to come for his vehicle which was impounded at the Tesano Police station.

But the upset MP, said he will not let the matter rest until the necessary punitive actions are taken.

Recounting events to Citi News, he said: “The patrol team seized the car from my driver and they took it to Tesano Police Station where it was parked, and locked, and the key was taken by the police… It was later I got to know they thought it was one of the missing cars and they wanted proof from me before they can release the car to my end.”

“The following day, I had another call from a security man at Flagstaff House. He was just apologizing asking that I should forgive them and I said no; I have just informed my authorities, especially the Minority in Parliament. Today [Monday], I am supposed to report to the Speaker before I can do anything.”

Mr. Adomako Mensah said he had been told “the car has been seized and they were waiting for the right documentation. So they should wait for me. I will submit the communication to Parliament and then I will collect my car. The car is still at the Tesano police station.”

Kofi Adams’ cars seized and returned

Five vehicles confiscated from the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, were, last week, returned after five vehicles it confiscated from the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams

Like in Mr. Adomako Mensah’s case, Mr. Adams was also not at his residence as he had travelled to the UAE at the time.

In his absence, Kofi Adams alleged that about 16 men believed to be military personnel, and others from the National Security, seized the five vehicles from his home.

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pickups, were confiscated in the wake of allegations some officials of the previous government were in possession of state assets.

But CID confirmed it had released vehicles back to Mr. Adams after investigations indicated they did not belong to the state.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana