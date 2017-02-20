Business associations are calling on President Akufo Addo to address the various challenges confronting them in the industry as he prepares to deliver his State of the Nation address tomorrow.

The associations who cite power issues, invasion of foreigners in their retail markets as well as the high taxes imposed on them as their major challenges say, they are hopeful the President will address the issues in Parliament tomorrow.

President Akufo Addo will on tomorrow [February 21st, 2017] present his first state of the nation address in Parliament.

The address will reveal what he inherited and how he seeks to govern the country.

Speaking to Citi Business News ahead of the presentation, the president of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Barima Dr. Ofori Ameyaw I said the President must fulfill his promises and address their challenges tomorrow.

“He should be committed so that Ghana’s laws are not stepped on by some foreigners who come into our country and operate unlawfully,”

“Also, he has already mentioned that he would like to partner the private sector so that the country can grow and at the end of the day job creation will be the ultimate result. As such we are expecting that at least measures that government will take will be favorable to the private sector to enhance their growth,” he stated.

Meanwhile Exporters and Importers also want the President to instill right policies that will ensure they are relieved off some taxes.

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana Samson Asaaki Awingobit who spoke to Citi Business News said he is hopeful the President will address the tax issues in his delivery.

“We will be looking forward to see what holistic policies the new government will bring us. Mind you when they were in opposition, anytime the previous government comes to Parliament to deliver the state of the nation address, our Excellency the now Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia always also led the MP’s to give a true state of the nation address and thankfully they are in power now. So we are looking forward to see what will be the accurate true state of the nation address from this government as compared to the previous government.”

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.