Women driving businesses and leveraging successes are increasing appreciably.

The women are brazing all odds and targeting higher levels in academia and business growth.

One of such is accountant and General Manager for Frimps Oil, Shirley Frimpong.

She has emerged as the overall female finance personality for 2017.

Shirley Frimpong beat off competition from over ten other women to win the coveted prize at this year’s Women in Banking and Finance Awards.

Over fifteen women were awarded for their outstanding performances in banking, insurance, telecom, oil and gas, retail among others.

The awardees were also rewarded for their leadership, bravery, intelligence and result oriented ventures they had or are currently engaged in.

The overall female business personality, Shirley Frimpong; an accountant and General Manager for Frimps Oil explained to Citi Business News how she has been able to overcome her greatest challenge of theft in the petroleum industry.

“You look at your stocks, bank balances and payments and realize that there are some lapses. I have been able to track these inconsistencies without necessarily going to the field…you just have to be smart enough,” she stated.

Advising her fellow women and young ladies on how to make it to the top, Shirley Frimpong said,

“To the young girls, I’ll advise them to take their lessons seriously, look up to personalities that have made it to the utmost levels in society and above all, rely on God.”

Other awardees on the night were; Akosua Oduma Oppong-Tawiah MD of Capital and More Microfinance, Francisca KariKari- M.D. Liberty Insurance brokers as well as the CEO of the Makola Institute Comfort Oduro Nyarko for Community development.

Also, Finance industry rising star went to Margaret Shormeh Anaglate, while Finance education & Mentorship and Microinsurance went to the M.D of Access Bank bank, Zambia, Joanna Bannerman and Barbara Pramaa Asante of Tigo insurance respectively.

Meanwhile Accounting went to Shirley Frimpong- General Manager, Frimps Oil, Investments went to Portfolio manager, equities at SSNIT, Akosua Nelson Coffie while E-banking and SME Banking personality of the year were taken by Head, Retail at Unibank, Gifty Blay and Head, Public sector & corporates, UT Bank Margaret Lokko respectively.

The Ladies Association of the year was picked by Starlife Assurance Company Limited.

The fourth edition of the women in business awards focused on the role of women in improving service delivery in Ghana.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana