Parliament has granted its consent to the nomination of two persons to serve on the Council of State.

The nominees are a former IGP, Nana Owusu Nsiah and Former Chief of Defence Staff, General JB Danquah.

The Constitution requires the President to consult Parliament in the appointment of a former IGP, a former Chief of Defense Staff and a former Chief Justice onto the Council.

Announcing the decision of the House on Friday, Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, said : “After consultations, I was informed that the house has no objection in line with the request made to us to adjust the consultative position, and for that matter, we shall communicate with the President accordingly.”

Elections for the various regional representatives of the Council of State also took place on Friday, with a total of 113 candidates between the ages of 23 and 84, contesting in the election, which took place in all regional capitals across the country.

The elected regional representatives are:

Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Western Region

Kwadwo Agyenim Boateng, Brong Ahafo Region

Yakubu S. Nantogmah, Northern Region

Agona Akrofosohene Nana Owusu Achiaw, Ashanti Region

Richard Babini Kanton IV, Upper West Region

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, Greater Accra Region

Robert D. Mosore, Upper East Region

Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, Central Region

Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Volta Region

Nana Somuah Mireku- Nyampong, Eastern Region

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana