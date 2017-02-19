This past weekend saw President Nana Akufo-Addo head to The Gambia, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Adama Barrow on Saturday, February 18.

Former President John Mahama was also in The Gambia following his role in the successful ECOWAS mediation process that made the day possible following the country’s political crisis.

There had been heightened tensions in the country, after long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh, decided to reject results of their December 1 election, weeks after he had conceded defeat to the opposition leader, Adama Barrow.

Whilst in The Gambia, President Nana Akufo-Addo also interacted with members of the Ghanaian community resident there.

He followed that up with a meeting with Ghana’s contingent of 210 soldiers, who are part of ECOWAS’ mission in The Gambia.