President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he had no difficulty whatsoever in supporting the candidature of Thomas Kwesi Quartey for the position of Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

According to President Akufo-Addo, when his predecessor, former President Mahama, told him about presenting Thomas Kwesi Quartey as Ghana’s candidate for the position, “it was a very easy matter for me, because he was a Ghanaian who had the spirit and competence for the job.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Thursday, February 16, 2017, when Thomas Kwesi Quartey, now Deputy AU Commission Chairperson, and Ambassador Victor Gbeho, called on him to thank him for the support offered to the candidature of Kwesi Quartey by the government.

It will be recalled that Thomas Kwesi Quartey served as deputy Foreign Affairs Minister under the Mahama government, and was until recently Secretary to former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Nonetheless, Thomas Quartey received the strongest support and backing from the government of President Akufo-Addo, resulting in him receiving 44 out of 54 votes cast, representing some 82% of votes from the Heads of State gathered.

President Akufo-Addo noted that “it was with a clean and sincere heart that I threw my support, and I am happy that we were successful. I got all the credit for it by my fellow Heads of State, but I believe it was a good day for Ghana.”

The President urged the new Deputy AU Commission Chairperson to help effect the vision of continental integration, and ensure that the proposals adopted at the 28th AU Summit, which included the proposals on continental free trade, and finding sustainable ways of financing the AU, are fully implemented.

He was confident that Kwesi Quartey would do a good job and hold high the flag of Ghana.

Ambassador Victor Gbeho, on his part, thanked the President for the immense support given to Thomas Kwesi Quartey’s candidature, and assured him that he will work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in him, as well as enhance Ghana’s image in the comity of nations.

By: Sammi Wiafie/citifmonline.com/Ghana