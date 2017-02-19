President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged his regional ministers to carry out their duties with a mindset of service and humility.

During the swearing in of the regional ministers after their approval by Parliament Friday evening, President Akufo-Addo urged them to ensure a good relationship with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), other civil servants and traditional leaders in their various regions.

“Humility and the readiness to serve are the most important ingredients that will guarantee your success,” the president said.

In his address, he reminded the ministers that they were to be his representatives in their various regions, and that they were going to be responsible for the effective running of the administrative machinery in their regions.

“The net effect of these constitutional provisions is that, you are the face and body, the eyes and ears of the president in your regions. You have to project my vision, my values, my policy and my spirit in your regions. These are all embodied in the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party.”

President Akufo-Addo also implored them to declare their assets as he had done with the previous ministers he had sworn into office.

“We have given a pledge to our people that we will be honest in our dealings with the public purse entrusted to our care, and we will have to live up to it.”

“I must also, in conclusion, thank the Speaker and members of parliament for the speedy manner in which they are fulfilling their constitutional duties in approving my nominees. It is a good demonstration of the spirit of cooperation of the executive which I want to make a hallmark of my presidency.”

List of Regional Ministers

Archibald Yao Letsa – Volta Region

Salifu Saeed – Northern Region

Rockson Ayine Bukari – Upper East Region

Sulemana Alhassan – Upper West Region

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh – Brong Ahafo Region

Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti Region

Kwamena Duncan – Central Region

Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour – Eastern Region

Ishmael Ashitey – Greater Accra Region

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie – Western Region

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana