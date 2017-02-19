The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, has advised the newly sworn-in Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, to be non-partisan and impartial as he works to resolve all chieftaincy related disputes in the region.

The Norther Region has been home to ethnic and chieftaincy related violence, notably the tensions between the Andani and Abudu clans in the Dagbon Traditional Area, and more recently, the flaring up of clashes in Bimbilla.

The clashes in Bimbilla left at least 10 persons dead, with several others injured, after the attempted enskinment of a sub-chief in the town by the regent, despite warnings from police.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the NDC in the Northern Region, Halid Abdul Rauf, said Mr. Saeed would do well to avoid partisanship and heed the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council in dealing with the tensions in the region and achieving lasting peace.

“In this region, you must always ensure that you are dealing with the matter objectively and that you are on the side of the truth. At the end, there may be people who may not like the way you handle the issues, but at the end of the day, what is most important is that those who actually understand the truth will know the truth.”

Mr. Rauf added that ,”what is most important is for him to liaise properly with the Regional Security Council and then always try to rely on the advice of the Regional Security Council because they may not belong not any faction of a family or any political party.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana