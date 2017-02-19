President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the first budget presentation of his government will contain policies and initiatives aimed at putting the ailing economy back on track.

Nana Addo said this when he addressed the Ghanaian community resident in Banjul, The Gambia on Saturday, after attending the inauguration ceremony of President Adama Barrow.

According to the President, the stringent measures designed to lift the economy are included in the budget.

“Being a new government in power, I can assure you that, our first budget will outline ways of fixing the economy. I assure you that my government will work towards building the nation. All these policies will also support individual business growth and create more jobs. It is going to be challenging; but we will see it through since we as a party are committed to development.”

Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, deliver his first State of the Nation address as President of Ghana.

This will be on the floor of Parliament in accordance with article Article 67 of the Constitution.

Nana Akufo-Addo in a letter addressed to the speaker of Parliament earlier, notified the house of his intention to deliver the address.

The President’s address is expected to present an outlook of the state of the various sectors of the country’s economy as inherited from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by John Mahama.

Nana Akufo-Addo will also be expected to outline his vision for the development of the country for the next fiscal year.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana