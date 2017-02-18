Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region, has denied reports suggesting that its anaesthetics department has been shut down as a result of some expired drugs being administered to patients.

According to the management, the surgical department of the hospital has been operating smoothly without any challenge with any of its units.

There were some reports this past week that the only major referral hospital in Northern Ghana, was administering expired anaesthetic drugs at its surgical theatres, prompting a closure after reported complications from some patients.

But in an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Ahmed Fareed, said the reports must be disregarded.

“Let me put on record that at no point in time has the medical store issued any fake or expired drugs to the anaesthetics for their usage, and at no point in time has the anesthetics department withdrawn services that have affected any patient at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.”

“As we speak today, doctors at the surgery unit as well as the anesthetics of the Hospital are working and working effectively,” Mr. Fareed Assured.

Group wants Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO sacked

A group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as the Northern Young Patriots, last week demanded the immediate dismissal of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prosper Akambong.

The group’s Chairman, Bashiru Baba at a news conference in Tamale, accused Dr. Akambong of superintending over corruption, nepotism and abuse of human rights of staff.

He also claimed that Dr. Prosper Akambong has reduced the major referral health facility to a death trap.

–

By: Jessica Aryee/citifmonline.com/Ghana