The students representative council (SRC) of St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra, has donated assorted food items to the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The items included cartons of beverage drink, sugar, toiletries, biscuit, bags of rice and mineral water among others. The donation, which forms part of the local council’s social responsibility (CSR) activities, was to put smiles on the faces of the children in the orphanage.

This was done in line with the maiden edition of the St. Mary’s S.R.C week celebration. The outgoing School Prefect and S.R.C president, Ms Precious Kyeremeh, who made the presentation on behalf of the school, said the gesture was part of their resolve to help the less privileged in society.

She said the Headmistress and the school sent their best wishes to the mother, workers and children of the orphanage and hope the items will go a long way to alleviate some of their challenges.

Ms Catherine Essuman, the newly elected School Prefect of the school, thanked the management of the Orphanage for taking good care of the children, adding that, keeping the needy children under one roof would prevent them from getting involved in social vices.

The St. Mary’s S.R.C was accompanied and supported by the Accra Academy S.R.C.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Osu Children’s Home, Madam Christiana Addo, the Administrator of the facility, thanked the students for the gesture, and expressed the need for a continued relationship to ensure young orphans are given the hope and opportunities to develop, learn and progress in their lives.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana