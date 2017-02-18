President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama will today [Saturday], be in The Gambia to attend the inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

The ceremony will take place at the main stadium in the country’s capital, Banjul.

This comes after President Barrow was sworn into office as The Gambia’s third President in The Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, following long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down despite his electoral defeat.

Yahya Jammeh eventually stepped down under pressure from ECOWAS and the AU, and is in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

President Barrow’s inauguration today also coincides with the 52nd Independence Anniversary of the small West African Country.

Former President John Mahama was an ECOWAS Co-Mediator in the efforts towards resolving the election dispute that followed the December 01, 2016 election.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana