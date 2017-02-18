Lawyer for National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has said his client will sue the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obiri Boahen, for alleging that he stole vehicles belonging to the state.

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pickups, were confiscated in the wake of allegations some officials of the previous government were in possession of state assets.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), however confirmed it had released vehicles on Thursday after investigations indicated they did not belong to the state.

Obiri Boahen subsequently expressed his displeasure with the decision, saying the CID failed to do due diligence in establishing the truth before the release.

But Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has rubbished these claims, describing them as baseless and unfounded.

He challenged Obiri Boahen to provide substantial evidence to back the claims that the vehicles were indeed stolen.

“If he wants to do the job of the Police I am sure he knows that he can go to the Police and ask them to hand over their job to him for him to do it; because he knows a more professional way to conduct investigations than the Police can do. If he feels he has any document that proves contrary, I am sure he can submit those documentations to the Police.It is clear however that while he was all over the place making those baseless and unfounded allegations, he never showed a shred of evidence to back his claim. For his information again, we will not join him in this political noise on radio.”

Lawyer Anyenini indicated that, they had been advised by their client to sue Obiri Boahen for defamation.

“He will be in court and he would have to prove his matter in court. As a lawyer who has developed expertise in the law of defamation, I am clearly aware of the attempt he is making; but they are belated. He is seeking to have an answer in court in his defence; but it is belated and he cannot be rescued. We have been instructed by our client to take legal action against Obiri Boahen. We have documentation and we will prefer for him to come to court to show how the cars were stolen.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana