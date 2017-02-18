Acting Inspector General of the Police Service, David Asante-Apeatu, has reshuffled some officers in the Police top hierarchy for the third time, barely a month after assuming office.

In the latest shake-up, the Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, has been transferred to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, to head the Communications Department, while the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Police Command , Yaw Nketia –Yeboah, has been transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police Command , Kumasi.

First shake-up

The first shake-up by the new IGP saw significant changes at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, a unit he once headed.

In that shake up, the current Director-General of the CID, COP Prosper Agblor, was moved to head the Special Duties Department as the Director General, and his Deputy, ACP Dennis Ako-Dem, was also moved to the Special Duties Department.

DCOP Bright Oduro was appointed Director General of the CID.

In the second shake-up , COP Kofi Boakye and COP George Dampare, were transferred to the National Headquarters.

COP Kofi Boakye, who was the Ashanti Regional Police Commander will took up the position of Director of Research and Planning, a position which was held by COP Rose Bio Atinga.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana