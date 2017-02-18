The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the work of the committee investigating the party’s defeat in the 2016 polls is progressing steadily.

According to the party, the Committee has began its work to investigate and interact with members of the party to ascertain the reasons behind its defeat.

A thirteen member committee led by Prof. Kwesi Botchway has been tasked to investigate what accounted for the party’s historic defeat.

Speaking on Citi FM’s News Analysis Programme, The Big Issue, Policy Analyst with the NDC , Kofi Kukubo, said the committee has so far visited some constituencies in the Greater Accra region to assess factors that contributed to their defeat.

“ The Committee is sitting at constituencies …They [committee members] take two or three constituencies and they converge at a particular centre. I know the Ledzkokuku and Madina enclaves have been done.”

He further stated that, those who have interacted with the group so far have been sincere.

“People were candid and they really expressed what they believe contributed to the NDC’s defeat.”

Below are the members of the committee:

Kwesi Botchwey Edward Doe Adjaho (Outgoing Speaker of Parliament) Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Naval Capt. Asase Gyimah William Ahadzi (director of research at the NDC headquarters) Ibrahim Zuberu, (Lecturer at Accra Technical University and member of NDC) Razak Abu (Researcher at NDC’s Development Challenge) Juliana Azumah Mensah (Former MP for Agotime-Ziope) Barbarah Serwah Asamoah Four (4) members from NDC parliamentary caucus (including Minority Leader)

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana