A send-off party has been held in honour of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, who will be assuming the position of Director General of Research and Planning at the National Police Headquarters, Accra.

Speaking at the party organised at the Regional Police Command, COP Kofi Boakye thanked all and sundry for the massive support which he noted had contributed to the immense success he chalked as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

“I am grateful to the Almighty God, it has been 3 years since I was brought here, and by his grace, all have been really successful. As for what has been done and not, I’d leave that to you gathered here.”

“I’m also grateful to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he showed me great support in my work, I’m also grateful to all chiefs for their support, and also to all police in the region, I would not have earned the name, ‘Commander One’ if you had not helped me.”

“I’m also grateful to Kumasi, you pampered me, you showed me love, you prayed for me, I’m really grateful to you all. I am also grateful to you, journalists, you’ve really done well, and to my family, thank you very much”.

He admonished all residents in the region to give the new regional commander more support and respect, than was given him.

“The police administration has replaced me with a good lawyer, an FBI agent,who is equally fit for the task, DCOP Ken Yeboah… Give him all the support and love he needs just like you gave me, so that gradually crime will be erased from the region.”

DCOP Ken Yeboah, speaking after his predecessor, assured residents that, “I will build on the good foundation my boss set in the region. I hope to do more than my senior brother Kofi Boakye did, I plead for your support and strength.”

The Press Foundation of Ghana led by its Chairman, Former Ashanti Regional GJA President, Listowell Yesu Bukarson, presented a citation in honor of the immediate past Ashanti Regional police commander for his good works.

The event was graced by dignitaries across the country such as Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and many others.

Mr. Boakye, whose efforts have been acknowledged by many, was in 2014 awarded by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for improving security at the University and its environs.

Dubbed: “2014 Security Service Awards Parade,” the ceremony also saw 12 security personnel of the University, as well as the Manhyia District and KNUST Police Station Commands being honoured for their commitment to duty.

He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police in 2016 by Former President John Mahama who also did not hide his admiration for his work.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana