Two of the three suspected robbers involved in the Backup battery theft incident at Glo sites, Muhammad Ishaque and Obed Mensah both 33, have been remanded in Prison custody.

Meanwhile, the third suspect, William Effah 30, claims to have joined the car only after the robbery, is on police enquiry bail.

This follows a court decision at Assin Foso on Friday. The suspects are to reappear in court on Monday 20th February, 2017 for further hearing.

Meanwhile some Telecommunication companies in the country whose backup batteries have allegedly been stolen by these suspects, have indicated their interest to join Glo in the legal proceedings.

The suspects, who have been using a supposed state protocol vehicle to steal from cell sites belonging to telecommunication companies, were arrested by the Police at Obuasi junction in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 35, have allegedly been vandalizing cell sites of telecommunication companies, stealing backup batteries and other valuable items including fire extinguishers and earthing cables.

More than 20 backup batteries belonging to Glo Telecom Company were found in their vehicle, a Nissan Navara pickup with registration number GX 727-15, which has a state Protocol office of the President’s sticker fixed on the windscreen ostensibly to facilitate smooth passage at various Police check points.

How the suspects were arrested

On February 15th, 2017, twelve backup batteries were stolen at a Major HUB SITE at Assin Anyinabrim in the Assin South district in the Central Region.

Following that theft incident, security guards at other Glo sites were instructed to be on high alert. On February 16th 2017, a day after the Anyinabrim theft incident, a security guard at another major HUB SITE in Assin Asempanaye in the Assin North District of the central region, spotted a blue black Nissan Navara pick-up leaving his site after he had gone for lunch.

He quickly alerted the site Engineer and hired a taxicab to track the suspected thieves. Upon reaching Assin Assin Praso Police check point, the security guard informed the Police officers who in turn sent a wireless message to their colleagues at other Police check Points along the Assin Fosu-Kumasi highway.

Following the tip off, Policemen at a check point at Hwiremoase near Obuasi junction arrested and detained the three young men who offered to pay the Police over Ghc 1000 as bribe, but the policemen declined.

A search conducted on the vehicle revealed more than 20 backup batteries and other items concealed in the bucket of the pick-up.

The suspects, who admitted to the offense of stealing upon their arrest, reportedly use these back-up batteries for solar power panels for private and commercial purposes, and charge between Ghc5,000 and Ghc10,00.

The twenty back-up batteries they were carrying, costs Ghc60,000 according to the court.

Cost of theft to Glo

For the past two years, many Glo cell sites dotted along the Accra – Cape Coast – Kumasi Highway have been vandalized, and more than 500 backup batteries and other items estimated at Ghc 1 million have been stolen.

Each back-up battery cost the company $600, and they serve as alternative power source to sustain the cell sites in the event of ECG power outage, to enable customers communicate continuously without experiencing call drop.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana