The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongo-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtan (Robert Nachinab D. Mosore), has been elected the Upper East Regional representative to the Council of State.

He polled 11 votes out of a total of 26 votes to oust Dr. Jacob Kofi Ayeebo who until his defeat, was the regional representative on the Council of State.

The poll, which was expected to commence at 10:00 am delayed till about 4:00 pm, due to a lawsuit brought against Mr. Wala Dag-Bama and Justice Dagben at the Bolgatanaga High Court by the presiding member of the Nabdam District Assembly, Douglas Yenbugrah and James Yidaan challenging their eligibility to vote.

But the parties later agreed to settle the matter out of court allowing the applicants, Douglas Yenbugrah and James Yidaan to vote.

At the close of polls; Tongo-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtan polled 11 votes, Philip Babachuweh polled 7 votes, Dr. Jacob Ayeebo polled 6 votes, Appiah Moses Abaare polled 2 votes and Francis Apam had no vote.

Speaking after his victory, the Tongo-Rana thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him not only for him to advise president Nana Akufo Addo, but also lobby for projects for the development of the region.

“There are various development areas I will look at, from the area of agriculture, industries and the rest of them; that I will plea and lobby the authorities to bring development to the region. I will see to it that the Pwalugu tomato factory among other defunct factories in the region, are revamped to create jobs for the people in the region.”

He pledged to work with stakeholders, opinion leaders and other development partners to foster the development of the region, and render good advice to the president for the overall development of the country.

Tongo Rana Kubilsong Nelebgtan is 63 years, and hails from Tongo.

He is a Mechanical Engineer by profession and holds a Masters of Arts Degree in Environmental Management and Policy from the University of Cape Coast.

He is also a former Member of Parliament for the Talensi Constituency and currently the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana