If you grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s, and you were brought up in the church way, then you probably remember that girl who would sing a song by Daughters of Glorious Jesus at Sunday School.

We all loved and still love their songs. And yes, some of us had a crush on one, two or all three of them. Just the way their voices would blend to make the music soothing and uplifting, is something that we haven’t had any gospel music group in Ghana do yet.

I have decided to bring you twenty songs by this great trio for this weekend; I hope that you like them and that they take you to that point where you will reflect on how good the Lord is.

Yeyi waye

Hwan koraa na ote se wo

Fa woasem to Awurade anim

Bue mani

Awurade

Yesu ye made nyinaa

Yesu mo

To woboase

Saa din no

Oteneni amane dooso

Osabarima kese

Okokroko

Ohene wo so

Odomfo

Odo ben ni

Obiara ni ho

Nea oye Awurade apede no

Mesom wo

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @ojsarpong

