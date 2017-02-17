If you grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s, and you were brought up in the church way, then you probably remember that girl who would sing a song by Daughters of Glorious Jesus at Sunday School.
We all loved and still love their songs. And yes, some of us had a crush on one, two or all three of them. Just the way their voices would blend to make the music soothing and uplifting, is something that we haven’t had any gospel music group in Ghana do yet.
I have decided to bring you twenty songs by this great trio for this weekend; I hope that you like them and that they take you to that point where you will reflect on how good the Lord is.
Yeyi waye
Hwan koraa na ote se wo
Fa woasem to Awurade anim
Bue mani
Awurade
Yesu ye made nyinaa
Yesu mo
To woboase
Saa din no
Oteneni amane dooso
Osabarima kese
Okokroko
Ohene wo so
Odomfo
Odo ben ni
Obiara ni ho
Nea oye Awurade apede no
Mesom wo
By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana
