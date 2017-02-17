The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for taking the initiative to implement the Free Senior High School Policy.

A statement signed by Mr Alexander Yaw Danso, the National President of the Council, on Thursday [February 16], said the association believed the policy would go a long way to relieve parents from their struggles to finance their children’s secondary cycle education.

It said the policy would also help junior high school graduates to have access to secondary education and increase the country’s literacy rate.

The statement said to ensure that the policy was sustained, the NCPTAs would continue to contribute its quota to enhance teaching and learning in schools.

“We, therefore, urge all stakeholders in education to support this laudable policy to benefit all Ghanaians,” it said.

The statement appealed to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to strengthen their monitoring system to improve the quality of education in the country, “particularly when people tend to take free things for granted”.

It expressed the hope that all parents would contribute their quota in supporting their children and not rely solely on the Government.

Source: GNA