President Akufo-Addo has urged the Ahmadiyya Mission to pray for him and his government to succeed in its quest to ensure more development for the country.

Akufo-Addo made the call when he received a delegation from the National Executive Council of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at the Flagstaff House on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

“Pray for me and for those who work with me, so we are inspired by the Almighty to do a good job for Ghana. Pray to God to give me wisdom, courage and make me a compassionate leader”

“I want to be an honest leader, a good leader, and one who will be remembered as having contributed significantly to the progress and welfare of Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President lauded the contribution of the mission towards the development of the country in the fields of education, healthcare, and provision of to her social services.

He noted that in addition to the constitutional provisions which demand religious tolerance and harmony among the populace, he had a deep and personal attachment to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission.

“Your predecessor, [the late Maulvi Wahab Adam] was one of my principal counselors, a deeply religious person and a man of integrity. As Attorney General, I had the privilege of recommending him to President Kufuor for appointment as a member of the National Reconciliation Commission, which was set up to heal the wounds of the nation after decades of military rule. He excelled in the work of the Commission and was one of its driving forces,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President also paid tribute to the late Alhassan Bin Salih, elder brother of Maulvi Bin Salih, stating that “he was one of the great figures of our party. He was a man of unbending integrity, and made sure that we always did the right thing.”

Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, who led the delegation stated that, the President had some qualities to help develop the country.

According to Maulvi Bin Salih, the determination and resilience exhibited by President Akufo-Addo, resulting in his victory at the 3rd time of contesting the seat of the high office, coupled with the overwhelming margin of victory secured in the elections, point to the level of confidence Ghanaians have reposed in him as the leader who will bring progress and prosperity to the nation.

He noted that, Ghana’s “shortcoming” over the years has been leadership”, explaining that the hardworking, industrious people of Ghana “do not deserve the situation we find ourselves in.”

He was confident that Ghana, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, would thrive.

Maulvi Bin Salih also took the opportunity to invite President Akufo-Addo to the Annual Worldwide Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, which takes place from July 28-30, 2017, in London, adding that, “you will become the very first President ever to attend this event”, should the President decide to honour the invitation.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

