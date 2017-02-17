The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, is outraged that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), released the five vehicles it confiscated from the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams.

Mr. Obiri Boahen believes the police were not thorough enough in their investigations of the true ownership of the vehicles.

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pickups, were confiscated in the wake of allegations some officials of the previous government were in possession of state assets.

The CID, however, confirmed it hadon Thursday after investigations indicated they did not belong to the state.

But Mr. Obiri Boahen, who has been threatened with a lawsuit by Mr. Adams, rubbished the conclusions the police came to describing their investigation into the ownership of the five cars as inept.

It is believed that some personnel from National Security seized the cars, and the NPP Deputy General Secretary said the CID erred by concluding its investigation without taking statements from the persons who seized the cars in the first place.

“I am saying they did shoddy work and a lot will follow with what has happened. I am not treating it as an isolated case. All over the country, you hear people complaining about the lackadaisical attitude of policemen and policewomen.”

“A lot of us are very much worried about the level of professional ineptitude. Common sense dictates that those boys who went for those vehicles ought to have been invited. Perhaps they may be in possession of some documents.”

“At what point in time did they do the investigations and then they drew the conclusion and arrived at the final position that the vehicles be released to Kofi Adams without taking statements of those who went in for the vehicles, without giving them the opportunity to present their side of the case. What kind of shoddy work is that?”

Mr. Obiri Boahen concluded his scathing assessment by alleging some political bias on the part of the police.

“This is not the end of the matter. We will pursue it to its logical conclusion. If the policemen want to be professional politicians, they are welcome,” he stated firmly.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana