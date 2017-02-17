Elections for regional representatives to serve on the Council of State took place on Thursday across the country.

Two representatives each from the 216 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, constituted the electoral college which elected the various regional representatives to the Council of State.

Over 100 aspirants contested for a place on the Council, which is enjoined by the 1992 Constitution to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

The election nationwide, largely came off without hitches, except in the Upper East Region, where voting commenced late after confusion had erupted over a lawsuit against the process.

The elected regional representatives are:

Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Western Region

Kwadwo Agyenim Boateng, Brong Ahafo Region

Yakubu S. Nantogmah, Northern Region

Agona Akrofosohene Nana Owusu Achiaw, Ashanti Region

Richard Babini Kanton IV, Upper West Region

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, Greater Accra Region

Robert D. Mosore, Upper East Region

Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, Central Region

Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Volta Region

Nana Somuah Mireku- Nyampong, Eastern Region

Prior to the election of the regional representatives, President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed 11 persons to the Council of State including former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto.

The eight other appointees are: the Jaubenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong.

President Akufo-Addo also appointed General J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council pending Parliamentary approval.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, is also an ex-officio a member of the Council, in line with Article 89(2)(a)(i) of the constitution.

The Constitution also dictates there must be former Chief Justice on the council but there is no living former Chief Justice, thus President Akufo-Addo was unable to propose a name for the approval of Parliament.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana