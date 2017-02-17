The Foreign Office of the UK has announced the appointment Lain Walker as Her Majesty’s British High Commissioner to Ghana.

Lain Walker thus replaces Jon Benjamin, a man whose tenure in Ghana as a diplomat has been deemed controversial due to some of his utterances and actions.

The Foreign Office made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Friday February 17, 2017.

Lain Walker has worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for the past 6 years, spending four of those years as Director of the Board.

As a law graduate from the University of Dundee, his experience is wide-ranging, including a consulting role for PwC, a two year stint in the UK Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit as a policy lead in transformational government and a four year role at EY (formerly Ernst & Young – one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms).

Ghana and Britain have quite a strong connection dating back to pre-independence era, and have thus valued the relationship and deepened it at every point for their mutual benefit.

–

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana