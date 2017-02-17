Renowned American worship leader, Don Moen, will be in Ghana to perform at the International Gospel Concert on 7th March, 2017 to commemorate Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The event, to be held at the Independence Square in Accra will the third major gospel concert headlined by the “God will make a way” singer after previous ones in 2013 and 2015.

Don Moen will lead a host of other gospel musicians, as well as thousands of worshippers who will throng the venue in monumental worship and praise to the Almighty for His grace, favour, and protection upon the country since independence.

A celebrated singer-songwriter, worship leader, and producer of Christian worship music, Don Moen released his first album under his own name, “Worship with Don Moen”, in 1992.

Moen received a Dove Award for his work on the musical “God With Us” in addition to amassing nine nominations for his songs.

He is also a prolific songwriter, having worked with Claire Cloninger, Paul Overstreet, Martin J. Nystrom, Randy Rothwell, Ron Kenoly, Bob Fitts, Debbye Graafsma, Paul Baloche, Tom Brooks, among many others.

His name is associated with some of the most well-known songs in contemporary Christian Music.

God Will Make a Way, Give Thanks to God, I will Sing to thee, I offer My Life, I am the God that healeth thee, As we worship thee are some of the songs that have shot the award winning artiste to fame.

Source: Graphic.com.gh