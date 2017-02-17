The Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has announced the appointment of Chienye Ogwo as Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining AIG, Ms. Ogwo led Change Management at Union Bank of Nigeria, where she was responsible for developing strategies for the smooth implementation of the Bank’s Transformation Initiatives, and facilitating buy-in amongst internal and external stakeholders.

“After a rigorous search and selection process by the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce Chienye’s appointment and to welcome her on board AIG,” said Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, AIG Founder and Chairman. “Chienye brings a valuable blend of experience to the organisation and we look forward to working with her as we forge ahead towards the attainment of our goals.”

In June 2016, AIG signed a five-year partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government (BSG) at the University of Oxford. Under this partnership, AIG will, starting 2017, make available five Scholarships yearly to outstanding Nigerians and Ghanaians to pursue the Master of Public Policy degree at BSG, University of Oxford.

Upon graduation, AIG Scholars will be expected to return to their home country and apply their learning experience as change agents in their country’s public sector. AIG will also, every year, award the AIG Fellowship, to be undertaken at BSG University of Oxford, to one outstanding senior public service official in Nigeria or Ghana. In October 2016, AIG announced Professor Attahiru Jega, former Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first AIG Fellow of Practice.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Ogwo said, “These are exciting times for Africa Initiative for Governance and I am very delighted to join the organisation in this role. AIG’s mission is to work with governments, academic institutions and other partners to transform public sector performance and I am excited at the opportunity that we have to work together to revive the virtues of good public service and to make that sector attractive to the brightest minds.”

Ms. Ogwo is a lawyer and trained journalist with over sixteen years’ combined experience in organisational transformation and stakeholder management, strategic communication and legal practice. She has an LL.B from the University of Lagos, a B.L. from the Nigerian Law School and an M.S. in journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Source: Africa Initiative for Governance