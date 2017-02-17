Seven vehicles have been involved in an accident at Okponglo Traffic Light Junction in Accra, leaving several persons injured.

The Friday evening accident according to the police, left 7 persons with varying degrees of injury. The injured have since been sent to the Legon Hospital for treatment.

The brakes of a trailer failed, running into commercial buses parked along the road with passengers in some of them. The driver of a taxicab with registration Number, GE 6606-14, narrowly escaped death after a container on the trailer fell onto his taxi.

A conductor in one of the affected buses is reported to have fallen off a bus, hitting his head on the street.

The accident has led to a massive traffic situation on Okponlgo Tetteh Quarshie stretch of the Madina-Accra road.

The police are working to bring the situation under control. The vehicles which were damaged beyond repairs are in the process of been towed away.



–

By: Caled Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana