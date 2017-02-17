Five Police Officers have been injured in Kumawu Bodomase in the Ashanti Region, following a renewed chieftaincy clashes in the area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Mohammed Tanko, the clashes began after one Berimah Sarfo Tweeneboah Kodua II, decided to attend the funeral of the late Kumawu Akyempenghene in his capacity as Kumawuhene.

ASP Tanko said although the Police tried preventing Berimah Sarfo Tweeneboah Kodua II and his men from entering the funeral grounds, they resisted and started firing gun shots, injuring five police officers in the process.

He further stated that, one of the men threw a petrol bomb that landed on a military officer, injuring him and another military officer too.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, ASP Tanko said: “Yesterday [Thursday], there was a funeral that was suppose to take place at Bodomase and there has been some chieftancy dispute at Kumawu. There is one man who claims to be the Paramount Chief in the area, he decided to attend the funeral as a Paramount Chief in the area, but we picked intelligence that should he go there as a Paramount chief, there will be clashes and it might lead to severe injuries and even death, so the security tried preventing him from doing so.”

“At the end of the day, he came out in full regalia attending the funeral as a Paramount Chief so the police officers and the military officers who were around formed a human wall to prevent him and his people from passing through. In the course of the struggle, one of the men threw a petrol bomb that landed on a military officer, injuring him and another military officer in the process.”

He said those injured in the clashes had been sent to the hospital for treatment and had been discharged, adding that one other person is still in a critical condition.

Calm returns

ASP Tanko however said calm had returned to the area.

“There is calm at Bodomase, there is no tension. Policemen have dominated the place together with military officers and we will be there till there is total calm and normalcy at the place.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

