Richard Babini Kanton IV, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, has been elected as the region’s representative on the Council of State.

Kanton, 59, polled 13 out of the total number of 22 delegates who took part in the elections held at the Upper West regional office of the Electoral Commission, beating two other contenders; 34-year-old Abubakari Sadik Muhasseni, who got 7 votes, and Naa Jamaa Matara II, who also obtained 2 votes.

Two other constants, Kuoro Barchan Nlowie II and Naa Dikuwmine Domale withdrew from the race.

Speaking after his election, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, who is the Paramount Chief of the Tumu traditional Area, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him. He promised to use his position to drum home the development needs of the region.

He said “As a paramount chief and president of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, I am familiar with the challenges confronting this region.”

He appealed to residents in the region to give him the needed support and cooperation.

By: Latif Mahama/citifmonline.com/Ghana