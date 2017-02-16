Daniel Ademinokan, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has confirmed that he’s now married to sultry actress, Stella Damasus.

In a romantic message to the actress on Valentine’s Day, the popular film maker stylishly confirmed the rumour that went viral online some time ago.

There have been rumours and speculations making the rounds for some time now that the duo are a pair.

Both parties have maintained sealed lips over the rumour until his Valentine’s day message to Stella.

“While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful wife @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective.

“Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. Everybody deserves another shot at getting it right with love, I’m glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do.

“Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave, you love me still. Every single day, I just can’t wait to come home to you because you are my safe place. With you, every day is Valentine’s Day, I love you”, he wrote.

–

By: vanguardngr.com