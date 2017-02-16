A 73-year-old retired journalist and businessman, Kwadwo Agyenim Boateng, has been elected as the Brong Ahafo Regional representative on the Council of State.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng polled 21 votes to beat ten other contestants. The Brong Ahafo Region electoral college had 50 qualified delegates from the various district assemblies in the region.

The Nkoranza North and South assemblies did not take part because those assemblies were not properly constituted, and not in place since they did not take part in the previous district assembly elections.

Voting was well organised and supervised by the Brong Ahafo Regional EC Director, George Gyaaba, at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly Hall.

He beat 9 other contenders following the withdrawal of the Paramount Chief of Yeji Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V at the last hour.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng’s closest contender was 54-year-old Nana Osei Yaw Barimah, who polled 11 votes.

Speaking after his election, Kwadwo Agyenim Boateng thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, and attributed his victory to hard work and commitment to serve.

He pledged to use his position to bring development to the region.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana