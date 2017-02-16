Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, joined winners of the ‘Flaunt Your Lover’ competition for a romantic dinner in the evening of Valentine’s Day.

This romantic night was held at the De’lish Restaurant ahead of the ‘Flaunt Your Lover’ movie nights. The movie nights will be held on February 17 and 18.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage patrons to celebrate their partners and show the world how much they love them.

Among the winners was Citi FM’s Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey and her husband, Fred Abbey.

The campaign is powered by Firm Bridges Communications and sponsored by Close Up, SC Johnson’s Glade, 4syte TV, Citi FM, TXT Ghana, Beracah Event, KitKat and Aquimiini.

Tickets for the movie nights go for GhC50 for singles and GhC80 for couples, with the films showing at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana