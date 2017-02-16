Handlers of Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, have thrown water on stories making the rounds that the player has been found guilty of breaching rules of haircuts in the United Arab Emirates League.

On Wednesday, the BBC and several other portals reported that Gyan and 39 other players had been found guilty of sporting ‘unethical’ hair styles.

Rules in the UAE state that players are not allowed to have haircuts like mohawks in accordance with some Islamic traditions.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Samuel Anim Addo, manager of Asamoah Gyan, said that the player had not done anything wrong and there was nothing for fans to be concerned about.

“There is no problem at all because Gyan is aware of the rules. He changed his hair style before heading from China to the UAE on loan and even after the AFCON, he made sure his hair was good for the league. I even thought that he had forgotten to work on his hair thus, the story.

Even if Gyan wants to try anything fancy with his hair, he will inform his club and the club will give him a response.

Nothing like that has happened. Gyan has played in the UAE before and is well aware of what pertains in the UAE and so, I do not understand where he story is coming from.”

Anim Addo revealed that Gyan was told to get rid of the 3 he had designed into the haircut and he had duly complied.

The UAE Football Association usually writes to players who have fallen foul of the law for the first time and then, when players fail to change their ways, they are given a fine and that is followed by a suspension for persistent flouting of the law.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana