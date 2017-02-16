Enoch Teye-Mensah, the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has revealed that, among the persons who informed his decision to withdraw from the Council of State election, were his grandchildren.

According to him, his grandchildren cited the many insults being hurled at him on social media following his decision to contest for the Greater Accra region’s slot.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu, ET Mensah said he had received the support of the constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the leadership of the party in the region, hence his decision to contest for the position.

“In my constituency, they gave me the full support. The reason I have stepped down is what is being said around on social media and the formation of a non-existing Ga-Dagme youth, who held a press conference opposing my candidature. I have the right to do what has to be done within the confines of the law. They do not have any right to do that but the language led to my grandchildren raising concerns about this.”

The long-serving NDC member in a letter addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Director of Electoral Commission, on Wednesday [February 15, 2017], announced his withdrawal from the race, stating “personal” reasons.

This follows series of backlash he had received from some persons and groups after he was named among those who were vying for the slot for the Greater Accra Region.

The Ningo-Prampram constituency executives of the NDC expressed worry over his decision, but E.T. Mensah said prior to the announcement of the details of the election, he had been persuaded by friends within and outside parliament, including the Sunyani MCE, Jerry Akwei Thompson to contest in the elections.

He noted that, they contended he “has the experience which the nation needs, and therefore they would want me to stand on the ticket of Greater Accra to go to the council of state. I thought about it and accepted it.”

He added that, the Greater Accra Regional Council of elders and the Ga-Dagme caucus of the party at separate meetings endorsed his decision to contest in the elections.

Reacting to queries about why as a long-serving NDC member, he had sought to serve on the Council of State under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Mr. Teye-Mensah said such concerns were based on ignorance of the fact that membership of the Council of State is non-partisan.

E.T Mensah has however said that he will still work for the country in other capacities even though he would not be serving on the on the Council of State.

Kotei Dzani elected G/Accra Council of State member

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ideal Financial Holdings, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, was today [Thursday], elected the Council of State representative of the Greater Accra Region.

Dr. Dzani polled 20 votes followed by Nene Kanor Attiapah with 12 votes. The remaining candidates had zero votes.

‘About the Council of State’

The Council of State consists of one representative from each region of Ghana, elected in accordance with regulations made by the EC under article 51 of Ghana’s constitution, by an electoral college comprising two representatives from each of the districts in the region, nominated by the District Assemblies in the region, and eleven other members appointed by the President.

President Akufo-Addo earlier this week announced the names of his 11 nominees to serve in the Council accordance with Article 89 (2)(d) of the constitution.

Notable among the appointees are the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto.

The others are: the Jaubenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong.

Aside these 11 appointees, the Council of State must include a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs per Article 89(2)(a)(i) of the constitution.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

