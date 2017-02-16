A student of the Agona Senior Technical School in the Ashanti Region, has died after falling out of an Urvan bus on the way to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the region’s inter-schools sports competition.

The accident occurred Thursday morning at Mamponteng at around 11:00am.

The deceased reportedly leaning out of the window of the Urvan Bus during the journey, fell off when the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle.

In the process, the student, who was closer to the window fell off and hit the other car, before he was later run over by other cars and died instantly.

His remains have since been collected by police.

By: Lauretta Timmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana