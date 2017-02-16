The King of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, accompanied by some members of his government and business leaders have arrived in Ghana for a three-day visit.

This comes a few days after his country was accepted into the African Union.

King Mohammed VI was due in Accra last month but the visit was later postponed.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral talks with the King at the Flagstaff House tomorrow.

The meeting is aimed at deepening the cordial relations between Ghana and Morocco and will present the two countries with an opportunity to define new areas of co-operation to serve their mutual interests.

King Mohammed VI considers Africa as a priority for which he has paid 39 visits to 21 African countries. He is expected to depart for Morocco on Saturday.

–

By: Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana