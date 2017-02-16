The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), of the Ghana Police Service, has released the five vehicles it confiscated from National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams.

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pick-ups, were seized following allegations that some officials of the previous government had misappropriated some state assets including vehicles.

The Public Relations Officer of the CID, ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, confirmed ontoday [Thursday], that the vehicles were released after the CID discovered they did not belong to the state.

“It is very true that this afternoon, the Police released the five vehicles belonging to Kofi Adams after investigations revealed that the cars were not state property…We had a duty to investigate who the owner of the cars were and after investigation, we came to the realization that the vehicles do not belong to the state. They belong to Kofi Adams,” ASP Darkwah explained.

Asked whether the CID was able to also establish how Mr. Kofi Adams acquired the cars, ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah said, “Our duty was to establish whether the vehicles belonged to the state or not, and that is exactly what our investigations centered on.”

How the seizure occurred

Mr. Adams, who earlier narrated how the seizure occurred, explained that before he traveled to the UAE in January, some six officials claiming to be National Security personnel visited his House in an attempt to seize the cars in his absence.

Kofi Adams said he managed to stop them when he was called at a funeral grounds, and later confirmed that the men were not ordered to carry out the act by the National Security Minister.

He said he found it strange to receive a call whiles outside the country later, that the same six men with others, had returned to seize his five vehicles.

“I had to travel to Dubai for the function, so I left Ghana on Sunday, only to receive a call that sixteen military persons and some police officers together with four of the six who came the last time and a DVLA officer with a machine, came to the house, got into the yard, and insisted on getting the vehicles out. The DVLA official had a system that could check the genuineness of the registration when you enter the number of the vehicle; he did so according to the Youngman who was at home then, and everything clearly indicated that these were vehicles that had been properly registered and did not even belong to the state.”

“So the advice was that they needed to go back, but it looks as if the taste for seizing vehicles was so high, so they insisted the Youngman must bring the keys for them to do a test on a particular one. He told them he won’t do that; but one of them used the rear side of his AK-47 to hit him, and so he was frightened. Once he was walking into the room to pick the keys, they followed him forcefully, and whether he was picking the keys, they picked the other keys and tried each car to find out which one fitted and drove everything away.”

Mr. Adams was however unable to emphatically state whether he personally purchased the seized vehicles.

Gov’t task-force to chase individuals keeping state assets

Government after this seizure, announced the formation of a task-force to retrieve state assets allegedly being held by individuals.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

