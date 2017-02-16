As part of Barclays Bank Ghana’s celebration of 100 years in Ghana, the bank paid a surprise visit to Citi FM to share some cake with the staff and management.

The Head of Communications at Barclays Bank, Cyril Nai, played the role of delivery man as some staff of the station welcomed him and his finance-themed cupcakes.

Mr. Nai said the bank has been sharing cake to stakeholders, regulators, clients and other partners of the Bank as part of its centenary in Ghana.

He said the cakes were basically a thank you for the “support over all these years. we really appreciate the great support we get from you, especially Citi FM,” he said.

Barclays Bank, then Dominions and Colonies Overseas (D.C.O), came to the shores of the then Gold Coast on September 14, 1917.

Barclays Ghana is a member of the Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), which is majority-owned by Barclays Bank PLC.

