The Electoral Commission of Ghana says it has made all the necessary arrangements to hold a smooth Council of State election today [Thursday, February 16, 2017].

About 430 voters across the country are expected to cast their ballots to elect their respective regional representative on the Council.

A total of 113 candidates between the ages of 23 and 84 are contesting in the election which will take place in all regional capitals across the country.

The Director of Communications at the Electoral Commission (EC), Eric Dzakpasu told Citi News, the polls are expected to end by 2pm due to the small number of the electorates.

“The rules of the elections are the same. You need to establish your identity as in who you are on the electoral roll, one man-one vote and observe secret ballot. Whoever gets the most number of votes, wins the election. By 10 am voting should start and because of the small number of voters on the electoral roll, by 2 pm we are expecting that voting should come to an end. Ballots will be counted, there and then at the center and the results will be declared. In the event of the tie, we must continue voting till the tie is broken.”

The Council of State consists of one representative from each region of Ghana, elected in accordance with regulations made by the EC under article 51 of Ghana’s constitution, by an electoral college comprising two representatives from each of the districts in the region, nominated by the District Assemblies in the region, and eleven other members appointed by the President.

President Akufo-Addo earlier this week announced the names of his 11 nominees to serve in the Council accordance with Article 89 (2)(d) of the constitution.

Notable among the appointees are the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto.

The others are: the Jaubenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong.

Aside these 11 appointees, the Council of State must include a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs per Article 89(2)(a)(i) of the constitution.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor