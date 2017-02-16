The Agogo Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw, has been elected as the Ashanti Region’s representative on the Council of State.

Before the elections, the Council of State spot was keenly contested by the Akrofosohene and Otumfuo’s Mawrehene, Baffour Hyeaman Brantuo IV.

There had been some appeals for the Akrofosohene to step down with the reason that the Mawrehene was said to have been given a nod by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Akrofosohene, who turned deaf ears to the concerns and complaints, won the Council of State seat by 45 out of 60 ballots cast.

Otumfuo’s Mawrehene polled 5 votes, and one Robert Owusu Amankwah, a business executive, polled 10 votes. The Akrofosohene thanked the delegates for believing in him, and assured that he will present the region’s interest to the president.

A total of 113 candidates between the ages of 23 and 84, contested in the election, which took place in all regional capitals across the country.

About the Council of State

The Council of State consists of one representative from each region of Ghana, elected in accordance with regulations made by the EC under article 51 of Ghana’s constitution, by an electoral college comprising two representatives from each of the districts in the region, nominated by the District Assemblies in the region, and eleven other members appointed by the President.

President Akufo-Addo earlier this week announced the names of his 11 nominees to serve in the Council accordance with Article 89 (2)(d) of the constitution. Notable among the appointees are the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto.

The others are: the Jaubenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong. Aside these 11 appointees, the Council of State must include a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs per Article 89(2)(a)(i) of the constitution.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana