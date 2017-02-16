Two persons have been confirmed dead with several others injured in an accident involving a Toyota Highlander, and an urvan minibus on the Techiman-Sunyani road.

The Toyota Highlander crashed into the urvan minibus, near Nsuta, a suburb of Techiman.

The accident occurred at about 10:00 am on Thursday, with the driver of the urvan passenger bus along with a female passenger dying on the spot, according to police.

The 2016 New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for Kintampo South, Alexander Gyan, was on board the Toyota Highlander heading towards Sunyani for the Council of State elections.

Alexander Gyan, however sustained minor injuries and is being treated at the Holy Family Hospital.

Over 10 others are reported to be in critical condition, but are responding to treatment at the Holy Family Hospital.

The two deceased persons, yet to be identified, are also at the hospital’s morgue awaiting autopsy.

–

By: Kojo Agyemang/citifmonline.com/Ghana