The regional minister nominees on Wednesday were screened by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

They included Dr. Archibald Letsa, Rockson Bukari and Alhassan Suleiman, Volta, Upper East and Upper West Regions respectively.

This is the second set of nominees to be vetted this week as the committee is expected to vetting all the 10 regional minister nominees by the end of this week. On Tuesday [14th February, 2017] the committee vetted the first batch of nominees; Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Western Regional minister-designate), Mr. Simon Osei Mensah (Ashanti Regional minister-designate), Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour (Eastern Regional minister-designate) and Mr. Ishmael Ashitey (Greater Accra Regional minister-designate).



Parliament’s Appointments Committee has in the past one month been vetting President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees to ascertain their readiness to occupy their respective office.



Last week it completed the vetting of all the 36 ministers of state named by the President, and subsequently submitted its report to Parliament for their approval. All the 36 have since been sworn into office to start work.



