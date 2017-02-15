The Ghana Tourism Authority in the Volta Region, marked 2017’s Valentine’s Day celebration with an expedition to some notable tourist sites in the region.

Apart from being the widest region in the country, the Volta Region due to its topography, has over the years featured as one of the most preferred tourist destinations in Ghana.

The River Volta that traverses the region; meandering the region’s high and lowlands with the spouting waterfalls from the hills present a thrilling environment for tourism.

The region hosts the highest point of human settlements in the country located at Amedzofe.

The vegetation patterns at the shores of the Atlantic ocean in Keta and the Savana grasslands of the north, makes the Volta region a perfect sanctuary for endangered species such as monkeys, antelopes, reptiles, birds among others.

The heterogeneous nature of the region also assumes a cultural dexterity common to various tribes in the West African sub-region.

As Ghana marked the Valentine’s Day, which has been rebranded as National Chocolate Day, a team from the Ghana Tourism Authority including other key stakeholders, embarked on an adventure to underscore and promote the importance of chocolate for a healthy lifestyle in tourism.

With the theme for this year’s event being “Love Chocolate, Love Adventure”, the team visited the Galenkui Hills, the Klefe Waterfalls and the Gemi Mountains enjoying packs of chocolates.

Speaking to Citi News, the Volta Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kwame Gyasi, described the region as a Tourism Goldmine with several untapped tourism potentials which can transform the region’s economy.

Participants were educated on the health benefits of chocolate, and encouraged to always patronize made in Ghana chocolate with friends and families to promote local industries.

Made from cocoa, it has been medically proven that chocolates are one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet, which reduces blood pressure, delays physical signs of ageing, prevents stroke, promotes healthy brain cells and a sense of well-being.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana