The 21st Century Initiative (21st C.I.), has set up a task force to spearhead an innitiative to rid Ghana’s streets off plastic filth.

The taskforce, which comprises a team of six leaders, was launched in Accra by the Reverend Richmond Owusu Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of 21st C.I Ghana.

He said there was the need for all Ghanaians to come together to deal with plastic wastes and embrace recycling.

“The waste problem is becoming too much in Ghana… we are seeking to get the plastic waste out of the street forever, unlike the other waste companies that recycle and get the things back onto the street.”

“We are looking at partnering with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s), Churches, Civil Societies, Organizations and individuals to all come on board so we could solve this plastic waste menace.”

“Plastic waste takes over 500 years to decompose, so let us all start from our various homes to educate one another about the dangers of our actions by littering our streets,” he added.”

Rev. Owusu Frimpong, said 21st C.I. has adopted a technolgy to turn plastic waste into solid blocks which could be used for roads, pavement blocks buildings, houses.

“We melt the sachet rubbers; polythene bags, carrier bags and the plastic bottles… then add building gravels to get all shapes, sizes and types of solid blocks needed to construct many things,” he said.

Dr. Boakye Yiadom, Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, speaking at the launch noted that Ghanaians could help to clear the country of plastic waste.

“Let us all help to increase the awareness and capacity to reverse this sanitation menace, which has become a major challenge for us.

“Littering of waste decreases tourism, which also causes the state a lot… let us all adopt the ‘3R’s…Reducing, Re-using and Recycling to advocate for plastic waste recycling.”

The 21st C.I. which started operations since 2011 has been involved in many activities in various areas of national building, has decided to help in the campaign good sanitation and environment awareness.

Source: GNA