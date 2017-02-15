Three more nominees for various regional ministerial portfolios will today face Parliament’s Appointments Committee to be vetted for their position.

The nominees are, Dr Archibald Letsa, Rockson Bukari and Alhassan Suleiman who are minister nominees for the Volta, Upper East and Upper West Regions respectively.

This is the second set of nominees to be vetted this week as the committee is expected to vetting all the 10 regional minister nominees by the end of this week.

On Tuesday [14th February, 2017] the committee vetted the first batch of nominees; Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Western Regional minister-designate), Mr. Simon Osei Mensah (Ashanti Regional minister-designate), Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour (Eastern Regional minister-designate) and Mr. Ishmael Ashitey (Greater Accra Regional minister-designate).

Parliament’s Appointments Committee has in the past one month being vetting President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees to ascertain their readiness to occupy their respective office.

Last week it completed the vetting of all the 36 ministers of state named by the President, and subsequently submitted its report to Parliament for their approval. All the 36 have since been sworn into office to start work.

Schedule for Thursday

On Thursday, 16th February, 2017, the committee will vet Mr. Kwaku Asoma Cheremeh (Brong Ahafo Regional minister-designate), Mr. Kwamena Duncan (Central Regional minister-designate), and Mr. Salifu Sa-eed (Northern Regional minister-designate).

‘Vetting committee challenged’

The work of the committee has not been without challenges as some members alleged that one of the nominees had attempted to bribe them to approve his nomination.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga some two weeks ago alleged that the minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko attempted to bribe members of the minority NDC side on the committee with GH¢3,000 each to approve his nomination when he realized that the side was against his approval following some comments he made during his vetting.

The matter is currently under investigation by a special committee constituted by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye. The committee is chaired by the former Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Essikado Ketan, Joe Ghartey.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor