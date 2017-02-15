The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ishmael Ashitey, says the Tema East Constituency Member of Parliament, Titus Glover, is engaged in a personal battle with one of the MCE aspirants in Tema, Ben Ashitey, explaining that he’s unrelated to the man in question.

According to Mr. Ashitey, the nominee who coincidentally bears the same surname [Ashitey] with him, has no family connection with him whatsoever, adding that he as the Regional Party Chairmam, is rather related to the MP, Titus Glover.

“Titus is my nephew and it remains so. Ben Ashitey has no relationship with me. It just so happens that we bare the same surname”

Earlier this week, some executives of the Tema East constituency NPP held a press conference accusing Mr. Ishmael Ashitey of rooting for one Ben Ashitey whom they claim is related to the Regional Chairma, to become the MCE for the Tema Metropolis.

In an interview with Citi News at his Tema residence, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, who has also been nominated to be the Greater Accra Regional Minister, denied the allegations and said “though we bear the same surname, the young man has no family relation with me; but rather it is Titus who is related to me. I am Titus’ uncle” he noted

He said there are five Clans in the capital that bear the name Ashitey, and that it is a mere coincidence for which he and the MCE aspirant bare the same name.

Asked whether he had an interest in the gentleman’s quest to become the MCE for Tema, he said “the NPP is a democratic party that has laid down procedures and systems that would be followed in the selection of who becomes an MCE, and that the party has what it is looking for in a candidate to be selected so why would I back any candidate? They have all applied on their own merit and the party will look through their CVs and select the best for the people. Factors to be considered however would include the candidate’s commitment, dedication and loyalty to the party,” he explained.

He accused Mr. Titus Glover of fighting a personal battle with Ben Ashitey since the young man contested him during the NPP primary in 2015, where he [Ben Ashitey] lost by a margin of 49 votes.

“Titus is fighting a personal fight for the guy to be disqualified in the race because he sees him as a threat in future. Ben Ashitey contested Titus Glover in 2015 during the constituency primary so perhaps he sees him as a threat in future because he won the guy by 49 votes”

Mr. Ashitey noted that, he handpicked Titus Glover and some other candidates from a Tema-based association called Tema Youth years ago, and introduced them to the NPP so under no circumstance will he work against him.

“I handpicked Titus and some other guys who were at the time strong NDC surporters in Tema, and introduced them to the NPP; so why would I work against my own boys that I handpicked years ago? As we speak, some of the guys I handpicked and brought into the NPP are equally vying for the MCE position. So I don’t have any personal interest in who becomes an MCE in Tema. All I need is someone who understands the party’s vision clearly to help the party deliver on its numerous promises to the people” he stated

By: Elvis Washington/citifmoline.com/Ghana