The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region has commissioned a 33KV switching station at Anloga to serve residents in the Keta District.

The new 33KV facility replaces a temporary 11KV mobile transformer, which had served the District since 2013, after a previous transformer at the primary substation was burnt.

Mr Joseph Forson, the Volta Regional General Manager of the Company, said the facility was to ensure reliable supply of electricity to customers and reduce outage periods significantly.

“This switching station is part of our grand plan to create a ring system across the Region, so that, instead of electricity being supplied from a single source, there will be an alternate source of supply, in case of a challenge,” he stated.

Mr Forson said Keta was currently getting supply from the Company’s Bulk Supply Point at Sogakope, but the new switching station made it possible to feed from Denu, should the Sogakope source develop a fault.

–

Source: GNA