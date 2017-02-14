The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied authorizing the deportation of some Ghanaians living abroad.

According to the ministry, rumours that it has sanctioned the deportation of citizens in the diaspora are deliberate attempts to malign the minister, Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey.

A section of the media recently reported that the ministry backed the deportation of some undocumented Ghanaians living outside the country.

According to the report, the position was reiterated by the minister, Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for her vetting on Monday, 23rd February, 2017.

But the Ministry in a statement copied to citifmonline.com said, “these are untruthful and cruel attempts being made by some unpatriotic elements, to twist the responses given by the Minister.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional integration wishes to point out that seeking and protecting the welfare of Ghananians abroad is one of the cardinal principles of Ghana’s foreign policy.”

“Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey articulated that very well during her vetting. She also indicated that much as missions abroad could not interfere in the affairs of any sovereign country, to have the status of undocumented Ghanaians regularised, she would engage those countries to ensure that our nationals are treated in a humane manner, whenever the need arises and do all that she can to protect their interest, by extending to them all the consular assistance that they are entitled to as Ghanaians,” the statement said.

The ministry said Madam Ayorkor-Botchwey only noted that she will ensure Ghana’s missions abroad meet with citizens in the diaspora and appeal to them to come home to assist whenever they were disposed to but never said she will sanction their deportation back to Ghana.

It added that the minister insisted on engaging countries where undocumented Ghanaians were residing to ensure they were not maltreated.

“The Ministry of Foreign affairs and Regional Integration has not issued directives for the deportation of any Ghanaians living abroad,” it added.

“The general public is therefore entreated to disregard those negative reports which seek to malign the person of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional integration, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Ministry as a whole,” it further said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor